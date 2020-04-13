The North Lamar Theatre Department received notifications of three nominations for the 9th annual Dallas Summer Musical High School Musical Theatre Awards for its production of “Matilda, the Musical.”
Nominated are Reyna Hildreth for Best Leading Actress, Sean Gist for Best Leading Actor and North Lamar for Best Scenic Design.
Traditionally the awards ceremony takes place live at the Musical Hall at Fair Park in Dallas. This year it will be presented virtually on May 14. As a result of the current ban on social gatherings, this year’s ceremony will take on a new digital format. All awards will be announced in a video presentation featuring engaging performances, virtual acceptance speeches, and cameos from top Broadway talent.
Dallas Summer Musical High School Musical Theater Awards aim to inspire and honor excellence in high school musical theater, and to recognize the importance of musical theater and arts education within the North Texas community. A panel of adjudicators attends one production at each participating school, provides educational feedback on the official evaluation form and determines nominees and awards for participating schools.
This regional program culminates at the Music Hall with an awards ceremony, patterned after the Tony Awards®, to recognize outstanding musical theater productions and students. The winners in the Best Actor and Best Actress category will have the opportunity to participate in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, more commonly known as the Jimmy Awards, in New York City.
The North Lamar Theatre Department competed against 72 high school performances from 68 participating schools around the Dallas-Fort Worth area with most being 5A and 6A schools.
“I am so proud of Reyna, Sean and the entire cast and crew of ‘Matilda,’” North Lamar Theatre Director Cody Head said.
Assistant directors are Stephanie Easton and Laura Hutchings.
