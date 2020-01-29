Terry Ann Frazier Hood, 61, of Paris, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Parkland Hospital in Dallas.
Memorial services are scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Dustin Hood serving as eulogist.
Terry, the daughter of Eslin and Lilly Taylor Frazier, was born Dec. 18, 1958, in Talihina, Oklahoma. She graduated from Prairiland High School. Terry worked a number of years in healthcare before beginning a career with the Salvation Army that spanned twelve years before her retirement. She was an avid fan of The Dallas Cowboys and The University of Oklahoma Sooners.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eslin and Lilly Frazier; her husband, Doug Hood; a son, Brandon Frazier; and a daughter, Amy Frazier.
Survivors include two sons, Bradley Frazier of Powderly and Dustin Hood and wife, Tammy, of Powderly; two grandchildren, Scarlett Frazier and Eslin Hood; siblings, Linda Frazier, Bucky Frazier, Austin Frazier and Allen Frazier; along with many nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
