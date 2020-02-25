Local voters in August supported Clarksville ISD’s tax ratification request to prevent compression of its property tax rate, as called for by new state funding formulas, and the move is paying off for the district.
Trustees were surprised to learn the school district collected more than $100,000 more in funding in January than in January 2019, Superintendent Kermit Ward said.
“What we also learned in last month’s audit was that we added almost $300,000 to the fund balance, which is significant for a district the size of Clarksville,” Ward said. “We’re a little bit more healthy, and what that does is it allows us to act with a little more aggression about providing more opportunities for our kids.”
Compression was part of a new state education funding formula passed during the 2019 legislative session. Without the tax ratification election, which passed Aug. 31 with 84% of the vote, Clarksville ISD’s tax rate would have been compressed to 97 cents per $100 valuation. Instead, the tax rate increased to $1.06 per $100 valuation from $1.04. Compression would have cost the district about $700,000 in revenue, Ward said at the time.
