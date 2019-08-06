Wonderful morning, Red River Valley!
Mostly sunny, hot and humid, that's what's in store today through the rest of the week. The high today will be around 93, but watch that heat index value as it heads to 103. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 76.
Very hot and humid conditions are expected through the rest of the week and weekend, National Weather Service meteorologists said. A
"Afternoon heat index values will reach the 105 to 112 range across much of the area," the National Weather Service stated. "We appear quite likely to hit Heat Advisory criteria each day beginning Wednesday. Tuesday will come close, but temperatures should stay 'only' in the mid to upper 90s, keeping us a little below criteria. In fact, it`s not out of the question that a few locales could even approach Excessive Heat Warning criteria Thursday and Friday as the ridge strengthens further, and shifts almost right overhead.
"As a side note, our Excessive Heat Warning criteria is daily maximum heat indices of at least 110 F (or actual temperatures of at least 105 F) for two consecutive days. The weekend will remain quite hot, but by early next week, some rain chances may be able to sneak in to at least our eastern counties as the ridge lessens its grip somewhat."
So, enjoy today. Stay cool. Check on neighbors, especially the elderly and children. Make sure pets are shaded and have plenty of water. It's going to be a warm one, and we're just getting started. Have a great Tuesday!
