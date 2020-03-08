The Kiwanis Club of Paris is gearing up to welcome a special guest to town during its annual Pancake Days event, and its inviting the public to join in on the celebratory visit.
Daniel Vigneron, president of Kiwanis International, has planned to visit North Texas clubs this month, participating in service projects and helping the Kiwanis Club of Paris celebrate its 75th anniversary, Paris club president Denise Kornegay said. And Vigneron, who hails from Howald, Luxembourg, will induct new club members during his visit, a rare honor, she added.
Vigneron will visit March 24 for the Kiwanis Club’s 75th Anniversary Banquet, and he will be joined by Texas/Oklahoma District Gov. Robin Meyer. The banquet will take place at Paris High School with a 6:30 p.m. dinner. Past and present members of Paris Kiwanis as well as everyone in the community are invited to attend, Kornegay said.
“Paris Kiwanis Club has been serving our community since 1945 with 54 members. Today, we are the largest service club in Paris with a membership of 135,” she said.
The Kiwanis Club is well known in the area for its Pancake Days fundraiser, which take place later than usual due to spring break. This year’s event will be March 20 and 21 at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds, 570 E. Center St. Tickets remain $6 in advance and $7 at the door and are available from any Kiwanis Club member. Children 5 and under eat free. Tickets also are available at Lamar Electric Co-op, 1485 N. Main St., First Federal Community Bank, 3010 NE Loop 286, and Lamar National Bank, 200 S. Collegiate Drive.
Now in its 69th year, the event is expected to draw more than 11,000 people to what often is termed the community’s social event of the year, a time when people gather as much for fellowship as for pancakes and sausage.
In addition to feeding the community, the Kiwanis Club sponsors several Service Leadership Programs in area schools. Key Clubs are active in Chisum High School, North Lamar High School and Paris High School. Paris Junior High School and Stone Middle School have Builders Clubs, and plans are underway to establish another Builders Club at Chisum Middle School. Crockett Intermediate School has a K-Kids Club.
“All of these clubs help students develop leadership skills while serving the community,” Kornegay said. “Additionally, Kiwanis members coordinate Terrific Kids at Everett Elementary to recognize students for character development, and Young Children: Priority One serves students at Blossom, Deport, Parker, and Trinity elementary schools to encourage reading.”
The club uses Pancake Days and Fly the Flag program money to also help the elderly and other needy families with food boxes at Christmas. Club members regularly volunteer with other area nonprofits.
“Paris Kiwanis is a proud sponsor of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program providing free books to children from birth to age 5 in both Lamar and Red River Counties,” Kornegay said. “The Texas Ramp project is yet another way that our club helps in our community by building ramps for homes of disabled individuals to give them better access to their homes.
“I’m incredibly proud of Paris Kiwanis Club and its members who are ready to serve others in Paris and Lamar County. Our club is a busy organization, and we’re always looking for new members who want to serve our community. Join us on Tuesdays at noon in the PJC Ballroom in the Student Center to find out more.”
