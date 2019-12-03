Kandace Paige Crawford, 50, of Paris, Texas, passed away on the 26 of Nov., 2019, at, William P. Clements University Hospital, in Dallas, Texas.
She was born on March 8, 1969, in Paris, to Joe Don Lewis and Carol Smith, but she grew up in Granbury, Texas.
For the last 20 years, she battled with a myriad of health problems; despite that, she prevailed in raising three children as well as being a loving grandmother.
She is preceded in death by her father, Joe Don Lewis.
She is survived by her children, Logan Ty Crawford, Rylee Crawford and Presley Crawford; her mother, Carol Smith; step-father, Mike Smith; brother, Kyle Lewis; step-brothers, Brandon and Cody Lewis; and her step-sister, Cameron Lewis; her granddaughter; Kinley; and a number of other loving family members, as well as her beloved yorkie, Gypsy, who is 16.
A memorial service will be held at Blossom Methodist Church, in Blossom, Texas on Jan. 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. All who knew her are welcome to come and honor her memory and there will be a potluck to follow.
