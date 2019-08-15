Beautiful morning, Red River Valley! 

Many of our area children are heading back to school today, and they'll do so with some gorgeous weather. The forecast calls for a sunny day with a high near 96 and a heat index value near 102 degrees. Winds will be from the southeast around 5 mph. 

The low tonight is around 74 degrees under clear skies. 

I hope you like today's forecast because it's looking like it'll be the same through at least next Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service's extended forecast. 

Have a great first day of school, kids! 

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

