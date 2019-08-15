Beautiful morning, Red River Valley!
Many of our area children are heading back to school today, and they'll do so with some gorgeous weather. The forecast calls for a sunny day with a high near 96 and a heat index value near 102 degrees. Winds will be from the southeast around 5 mph.
The low tonight is around 74 degrees under clear skies.
I hope you like today's forecast because it's looking like it'll be the same through at least next Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service's extended forecast.
Have a great first day of school, kids!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.