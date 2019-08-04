Good morning, Red River Valley!
Well, daytime rain yesterday was a bit of a bust, though we did see some sprinkles and that lower high temperature. Today's forecast is a bit tricky thanks to overnight scattered storms. There's a 30% chance for showers to continue today, though it's likely storm activity may hold off until after 1 p.m. Otherwise, today should be partly sunny with a high near 89.
Storm chances fade away with the setting of the sun, and that will be it (for now) for rain in the immediate forecast. Tonight's low will be around 72 before we warm back up to 91 on Monday, with a heat index value of 98.
As Forrest Gump said, "That's all I have to say about that." Have a great Sunday!
