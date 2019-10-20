The Paris-Lamar County Health District will host its 6th annual “Drive-Thru to Beat the Flu” event at 1 p.m. Saturday at First Federal Community Bank’s drive-thru facility on Loop 286.
“This event is part of our commitment to give back to the community and to help keep our residents healthy,” said Emily Neeley, patient navigator at the P-LCHD health clinic, 400 W. Sherman St. “We want do help keep everybody in the community healthy for the holidays.”
Volunteers from the health department and other organizations will have three lanes at the bank’s Northeast Loop 286 location open on Saturday so busy residents can drive through with ease and get a free flu shot.
Neeley said the Health Department will have about 300 doses of the vaccine on hand for the event, and she encourages residents to get there early.
“We’ve seen up to four people in a car get vaccinated,” she said. “In past years we have gone through about 300 doses in about an hour and a half.”
Shots can be administered from either side of the vehicle and the health department will have about a dozen volunteers on hand to give them and to handle the paperwork involved. Members of Citizens on Patrol, a volunteer police reserve organization, will be on duty to direct traffic.
Recipients of the shots must be 18 years of age or older.
While current reported cases of flu in Texas are still quite low, flu season generally begins in October and November and can continue into May. It most commonly peaks between December and February. Influenza inoculations are the best way to prevent getting the flu, which can infect even healthy people and can be spread from person to person.
The flu usually comes on suddenly, one to four days after the virus enters the body, and may include fever or chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose; headache; muscle or body aches and fatigue. In extreme cases — the young and the old and those with compromised immune systems — influenza can be serious, even fatal. All persons aged 6 months and older are recommended for annual vaccination, with rare exception.
Funding for “Drive-Thru to Beat the Flu” is provided by the Texas Medical Association and its affiliates.
Those who miss the drive-thru flu shot event can get their flu shots at the Paris-Lamar County Health Department clinic at 400 W. Sherman St. for a nominal fee, Monday through Thursday, from 7 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 5 p.m., at the walk-in clinic or by appointment. Vaccines may be paid for with cash or personal check. Debit and credit cards are also accepted.
