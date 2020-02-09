A public hearing on a state performance report is scheduled Monday night when the Prairiland ISD board of trustees meets at 6:30 p.m. in the administration building, 466 FM 196.
The 2018-19 report includes details of the academic performance of the district as a whole and of each campus along with financial reports and information about staff, programs and demographics.
In addition to approving bills, trustees will consider paving the Blossom Elementary parking lot and approving a cheerleader handbook for the upcoming school year. The board also is to consider contract extensions for campus principals, assistant principals and the business manager.
