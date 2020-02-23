The Paris Newcomer’s Club monthly meeting took place Feb. 13 at Paris Golf & Country Club. President Sue Ann Brown thanked Fern Walls and Joy Thompson for the beautiful Valentine’s Day theme table decorations. The blessing was given by Sherri Seeliger.
After the meal, Mary Jo Newman introduced the guest speaker, Amanda Willows, former police woman who gave a presentation about personal safety and scams in the area.
Copies of the minutes from the January meeting and the treasury report were placed on the tables and were approved and accepted.
Activity sheets were also placed on the tables for informational purposes.
Members were asked to sign up for the various group activities during the month such as Bunco, cards and games and the dinner club.
Everyone sang Happy Birthday to Jo Carr, Barbara Fuston, Carol Hufnagel, Sue Sloan, Carole Slowey and Joanne Williams. Dottie Schumacher supervised the birthday raffle.
The next meeting is March 12 . The program will be on Alzheimers. Guests are welcome. For information/reservations call 903-784-6374.
