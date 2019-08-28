AUG. 27 to AUG. 28
Paris Police Department
Larry Jonas Sims Jr., 33: Motion to adjudicate guilt/injury to a child/elderly/disabled causing reckless bodily injury.
Whitney Grace Pirtle, 29: Motion to adjudicate guilt/abandon/endanger a child/criminal neglect (two counts).
Amanda Lynn McBride, 37: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 grams, evading arrest/detention, failure to identify fugitive with ntent ot give false information, bond surrender/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Corinthian Antwan Sims, 40: Violation of parole.
Maribel Castillo Franco, 17: Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 2 or 2-A, 4 to 400 grams in a drug free zone, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Kenneth Wayne Rogers, 56: Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 2 or 2-A, 4 to 400 grams in a drug free zone, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, driving while license invalid with previous convictions or suspensions.
Samuel Vernon Lee Taylor, 44: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2-A, less than 2 ounces, criminal trespass.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Elton James Cheeks, 40: Possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver’s license (when unlicensed).
Tammmy Enlow, 46: Capias pro fine/proof of financial responsibility.
Scott David Smith, 48: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
