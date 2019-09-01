AUG. 30 to SEP. 1
Paris Police Department
Billie Markus King, 27: Criminal mischief, $100 to $750.
Nicole Renee Day, 30: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Damon Robert Tyrone Adams, 21: Motion to adjudicate guilt/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Aaron Christopher Reese, 48: Failure to appear/criminal nonsupport.
Eddie Mark Brown, 53: County court commit/driving while intoxicated, second, county court commit/resisting arrest/search/transport.
Thomas Lee Spray, 40: District court commit/driving while intoxicated, third or more.
David Paul Jones, 50: County court commit/driving while intoxicated, second.
Elizabeth Angela Ellis, 59: County court commit/theft of property, $100 to $750.
Constable Precinct 5
Skyler Wayne Cook, 22: False report to police officer/law enforcement employee.
Department of Public Safety
Dalton Morgan Freeman, 33: unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces
