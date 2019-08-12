Bulletin Board

MONDAY
Beat The Heat Fan Drive: 5 to 7 p.m., handing out fans to senior citizens, Paris Care Clinic, 3150 Clarksville St., Ste. 300.
Red River County Genealogical Society: 7 p.m., Red River County Chamber of Commerce, speaker, Mike McCrary of DeKalb, on “Pecan Point - Historic Landmark on the upper Red River,” everyone is invited.
TUESDAY
Kiwanis Club of Paris: Noon, Paris Junior College ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. Jane Helberg will discuss Hearts & Hands Homecare.
Baby & Toddler Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Paris Public Library, 326 S. Main St. For ages 0 to 2.
PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42; 10 a.m., Line Dance; 11 a.m., T&T; noon, My Lifestyle Support Group; 1 p.m., Games; 2 p.m., Mahjong; 5 p.m., Happy Age.
WEDNESDAY
Pre-K Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Paris Public Library, 326 S. Main St. For ages 3 to 5.
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 9:30 a.m., Cards; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints; 1 p.m., Crochet; 1 p.m., Mexican Train; 2 p.m., Skip-Bo.
THURSDAY
Rotary Club of Paris United: Noon, PJC ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St., speaker, James Smith on Air Evac.
PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42; 11 a.m., T&T; 11:45 a.m., Food and Fellowship; 1 p.m., Games; 3 p.m., Happy Age.
