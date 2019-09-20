Richard Dalton “Ricky” Echols, 74, of Paris, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at his home.
Memorial services are scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Robert Myre officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Richard, the son of W.D. Echols, was born on June 13, 1945, in Andrews, Texas.
He is most remembered from this involvement with Boy Scouts. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout at an early age and was awarded the Bronze Bear. He touched the lives of many young men through Scouting and everyone remembers his Indian Dance.
Richard was employed at Safeway for many years and later worked as store manager for Save-A-Lot Food before he became disabled. He was a true fighter having survived five different cancers, two of which were stage four.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Mae E. Echols; two sons, Philip D. Echols and wife, Becky, of Branson, Missouri, and Brandon T. Echols, of Paris; three granddaughters, Emily Echols, of Paris and Audrey and Annison Echols, of Branson, Missouri; and one great-grandson, Rebel Cody Harvey; along with a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brightholland
