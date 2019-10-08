Police respond to fraud call
Paris police responded to a fraud call in the 3700 block of Lamar Avenue at 10:12 a.m. Monday. The complainant reported her credit card company had contacted her and told her someone was attempting to use her credit card to make two purchases totaling nearly $10,000. The complainant cancelled the transactions. The accountant for the complainant’s company found someone had recently used her company credit card to purchase about $23,000 worth of merchandise.
The incident is under investigation.
Police arrest teenager for suspected THC cartridge
Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 1200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at 4:14 p.m. Monday after they smelled what they believed to be marijuana in the vehicle.
The driver, 17-year-old Elizabeth Anna Hay, of Paris, had a suspected THC oil cartridge in a vape pen. Hay was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
She was taken to Lamar County Jail, where she was detained this morning without bond, according to online records.
Man arrested on Red River County warrant
Jordan Jeremiah Monterrubio, 22, of Paris, was arrested at his residence in the 300 block of Stone Avenue at 7:47 p.m. Monday. Monterrubio was found to have an outstanding warrant out of Red River County charging him with burglary of a habitation.
Monterrubio was taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without bond, according to online records.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 106 calls for service and arrested four people Monday.
