Prairiland ISD will most likely make an appeal of the 2019 Comptroller’s Property Value Study performed yearly because Lamar County Appraisal District values are again expected to be below market value as they were in 2018.
Trustees are expected to approve a contract for administrative and judicial appeal services when the board meets at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Administration Building, 466 FM 196 South, Pattonville.
A proposal to replace the junior high intercom system also is an agenda item as is discussion about a land purchase near Blossom Elementary School.
