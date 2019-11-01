Joyce E. Mills, of Plano, Texas, passed away on Oct. 29, 2019, at the age of 85.
She was born on Nov. 13, 1933. to Lonnie Cleo and Effie Lee Kay Jones, in Allens Chapel, Texas.
Joyce grew up in the Allens Chapel (Honey Grove) area and married Herbert Mills on Dec. 12, 1971, in Dallas, Texas. She was of the Baptist faith.
“My body will be in the ground and my soul is in Heaven. I have left you. I am not sad. Please do not be sad for me. Life is for the living and should not be burdened with grief. I have far exceeded my expectations of life on this earth and, if I could, I would not change but a few things. I have made my share of mistakes and have lived with them. I am happy and I accept my fate. Please be happy for me. I will, however, accept from you a few prayers as a parting gift.”
Joyce is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Herbert Mills, of Plano, Texas; daughters, Linda Kennedy Scallorn and husband, Gary, also of Plano, Hopi Hayes and husband, Ronnie, of Caddo Mills, Texas and Anna Marie Kennedy Connelly and husband, Guy, of Plano, Texas; eight grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and eight sisters.
She was preceded in death by one sister; and three brothers.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov.r 3, 2019, at Ridgeview Memorial Park, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at 12 noon at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013.
