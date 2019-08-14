Fire and rescue

AUG. 13 to AUG. 14
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
6:31 to 9:01 a.m., 2655 Clarksville St.
First Responder-Paris
8:49 to 9:01 a.m., 215 19th St. SW.
10:49 to 11:01 a.m., 2300 13th St. SW.
1:09 to 1:19 p.m., 1000 1st St. SW.
2:35 to 2:41 p.m., 624 34th St. NE.
2:50 to 3:07 p.m., 395 N. Main St.
3:32 to 3:41 p.m., 750 N. Collegiate Drive.
9:38 to 11:01 p.m., 2185 E. Cherry St.
9:46 to 9:56 p.m., 308 19th St. SE.
11:39 to 11:55 p.m., 1100 13th St. SE.
5:21 to 5:42 a.m., 540 19th St. SW.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
3:13 to 3:59 p.m., FR 79/FR 2820.
5:10 to 5:17 p.m., FR 195/CR 44430.
Public Service
2:50 to 2:58 p.m., 3160 Clarksville St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.