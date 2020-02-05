Steven Michael Hinsley, age 6, of Detroit, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Clarksville Funeral Home. Funeral services are set for noon on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Detroit, with the Rev. Doug Hidgon officiating.
Burial will follow in Detroit Cemetery under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
