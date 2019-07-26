Church Briefs

New Salem Baptist to mark 37th church anniversary with service Sunday
New Salem Baptist Church will note its 37th church anniversary at 3 p.m., Sunday with special guest the Rev. Stanley Rhone and Rocky Ford Baptist Church of Roxton, Texas.
The public is invited.
New Salem Baptist Church is at 202 E. Hickory St. Pastor is Bishop Conice Mayes. Call 903-737-9067.
Chresten Tomlin to speak at revival for First Assembly of God Church-Hugo
First Assembly of God Church, Hugo, Oklahoma, will hold a revival July 28 to 31. Chresten Tomlin is the featured speaker.
Services begin at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, and at 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
First Assembly of God, Hugo, is at 1186 Highway 271.
Annual church musical schedule for Saturday at New Olive Baptist Church in Grant, Oklahoma
New Olive Baptist Church in Grant, Oklahoma, will hold its annual church musical at 6:30 p.m., Saturday.
George Fisher is pastor at New Olive Baptist Church.
Pathway International to hold women's monthly study group
Women of all denominations are invited to join the women’s monthly study/prayer ministry at Pathway International Church of God, 3805 SE Loop 286.
This ministry focuses on feeding the whole being — body, soul and spirit — and features fellowship with a light lunch, study of the word, worship and prayer and meets the first Thursday of each month at the church.
The group meets at 11:30 a.m.to 1:30 p.m., but those who can’t stay the whole time are welcome.
RRVBA’s Senior Adult Vacation Bible School begins Monday at First Baptist Church of Bogata
The Red River Valley Baptist Association’s Senior Adult Bible School begins its first week at 9:30 a.m. Monday at First Baptist Church of Bogata.
The class will meet for the next five weeks at various location to be announced.
