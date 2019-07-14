JULY 12 to JULY 13
Paris Police Department
Camilla Perry, 26: Judgment nisi/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Kenneth Wayne Williams, 36: Assault casing bodily injury/family violence.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Christopher Bryant Evans, 30: Abandon/endanger a child/criminal negligence (two counts).
Tavon DeAndre Gray, 23: Motion to adjudicate guilt/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Samaki Nassier Walker, 22: County court commit/motion to adjudicate guilt/failure to identify/giving false/fictitious informations.
Jace Allen Wright, 22: District court commit/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
