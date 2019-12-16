Martha Kelsey Glover, 93, of Deport, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, Dec. 14.
Funeral services are set for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, in Deport, with the Rev. Nancy Russell and Joe Travis Kelsey officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery in Deport. The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. until service time on Tuesday at the church. Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Martha was born on July 14, 1926, in Deport, the daughter of Joseph Benson and Reecy Bell Kelsey.
She graduated from Deport High School in 1942 and enrolled in Texas State College for Women (now Texas State Women’s University) in Denton. After graduating with a degree in business administration, she moved to Houston, where she worked for Humble Oil Company until she returned to Deport and married her high school sweetheart, Duane E. Glover, on April 8, 1949, at the home of her parents.
Marth’s passion for music began at an early age, being taught by her Aunt Lucille Kelsey Oliver. She began playing piano at her church, First Methodist Church, in Deport, at age 16 and became lead organist in 1951, when the church purchased its first organ, and continued for 68 years until her retirement. She also played for countless weddings and funerals throughout Lamar and Red River Counties. She was a life-long member of the church where five generations of her family had worshipped over the years.
Duane and Martha were long-time owners of City Drug Store and Deport Variety Store, where she worked alongside him, helping as buyer of gifts in the drug store and in later years at the variety store. She was a member of Joseph Ligon Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and United Methodist Women.
Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Duane, who died in June 2017, after 68 years of marriage.
Also preceding her in death were her parents; a younger infant brother, James; and a brother, Dr. Sam Kelsey.
She is survived by two daughters, Marilyn Glover and Betsy Chapman and husband, Jerome, all of Deport; and one son, David Glover and partner, Jorge Martinez, of Dallas. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Ty Merritt and wife, Sarah, of Deport and Peyton Chapman and fiance, Dustin Martin, of Ft. Worth; and three great-grandchildren, Tatum Merritt, Asher Merritt and Lextyn Merritt, all of Deport. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Suzy Kelsey, of Paris; a brother-in-law, Dr. Hale Glover, of Deport; a niece, Connie Dodd and husband, Travis, of Paris; a nephew, Joe Kelsey and wife, Kim, of Bogata; and cousin, Dr. Kelsey Gibbs and wife, Kathie, of Paris.
Martha received exceptional care at home for eight years by caretakers and friends, Joan Langley and husband, Jimmy and Brenda Lucas.
Pallbearers will be Jerome Chapman, Ty Merritt, Frank Norwood, Joe Travis Kelsey, Jorge Martinez, Philip Dodd, Carter Kelsey, Travis Dodd and Dustin Martin.
Online condolences to the Glover family may be made by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
