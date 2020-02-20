Dr. Billy Charles Taylor, 71, of Paris, passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at the VA Hospital in Dallas, Texas.
Billy was born in Caddo, Oklahoma, on March 31, 1948, the son of Euclid Charles Taylor and Nina Faye Blakney Taylor.
He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era and then received a degree from the Chiropractic School of Parker University. He served as a chiropractor in Paris and McKinney for 20 plus years.
Billy was indeed a diverse individual, or as some might say a “unique character.” His interest ranged from being an avid golfer, to antiquing for his antique store in Paris, to loving to cook, the old fashioned way, from scratch, to raising race horses, chickens and milk goats. To top all of this off, he was also a Hella Shriner Clown, which brought great joy to his grandchildren and many other children as well.
“Poppy” was his grandchildren’s greatest fan and supporter and seldom missed a sporting event in which they were participating.
Billy Charles is survived by a daughter, Michele Richardson (Rickey), of Paris; a son, Brandon Taylor, of Hugo, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Ashleigh Rimpel, Colton Taylor (Destiny), Reagan Richardson, Dowton Taylor, Macy Richardson and Kierston Taylor; a special aunt, Marie Webb (Leonard); and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and other family members. He is also survived by his special friend Tim Johnson and his children, Lindsey Walton (Casey), Zachary Johnson (Lauren) and Duren Johnson (Brittnie); and grandchildren, Carie, Lyla, Alaina, Marlow, Cash, Miles “Buckwheat,” Kye “Froggy,” Hudson and Levi, who affectionately dubbed him as “Diddles.”
Billy was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Dennis Neal Taylor.
There will be a family gathering at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, followed by a celebration of life service at 2 p.m., at Jones-Walker & Son Funeral Chapel.
