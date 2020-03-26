As people continue to take every precaution they can to prevent the spread of the coronavirus causing COVID-19, several organizations have found themselves with a new need for supplies. Among them is Paris’s Salvation Army, which is seeking donations of medical masks and gloves.
The equipment will primarily be used by volunteers and employees, Major Francko Higdon said, adding that if the nonprofit receives excess supplies, they will be given to the people who use The Salvation Army’s services.
“We have volunteers who work in the kitchen who can go through four or five face masks in a day,” Higdon said. “That really starts to add up.”
Medical supplies aren’t the only donations The Salvation Army is seeking, however. Higdon said the nonprofit is also looking for additional monetary donations.
As people are laid off from work as a result of efforts to slow the spread of the disease so as to not overwhelm the health care system — efforts that have temporarily shut down businesses across the country and resulted in millions of layoffs — the nonprofit is seeing a sharp increase in the number of people seeking rent and utility bill assistance. And with schools closed, the organization has also seen a rise in people using The Salvation Army’s bread line and soup kitchen.
“We’ve had a lot more people since this started, and we don’t know how long it’s going to last,” Higdon said. “We’ve already used all the bill assistance funding we have for the month of March.”
Higdon said the coronavirus pandemic has also impacted the organization’s funding by hampering one of The Salvation Army’s main sources of funding: thrift store sales. Since a pandemic was declared last week, sales have dropped dramatically.
“I’d say our sales the past few weeks have only been half what they usually are,” Higdon said. “That’s a problem because we rely on that money to fund our various programs.”
To donate money or supplies, visit The Salvation Army’s office at 350 W. Kaufman St. between the hours of 9 to 11 a.m. or 1 to 2 p.m or mail checks to PO Box 689, Paris, Texas.
