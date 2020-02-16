Berean Bible Club
The Berean Bible Club met Feb. 4, in the fellowship hall of First Baptist Church at 2 p.m. Present were Melonese Bonner, Doris Bryant, Donna Edzards, Noreen Flores, Joan Grimes, Donna Komma, Brenda Learned, Betty Moss and the teacher, the Rev. James Barnes.
A short business meeting was held with President Moss presiding. Moss called Grimes to open with prayer. Moss called on Learned to call the roll with each member answering and giving praise to our Heavenly Father and any prayer requests. The Treasurer’s report was given. The group then sang “Because He Lives” before Moss called on Barnes to continue his teaching of the Holy Spirit. After his teaching, Rev. Barnes closed our meeting with prayer.
A Valentine theme was set during refreshments furnished by Moss, which included sandwiches, slaw, crackers and a choice of cake. Sweet and unsweetened tea was also served and Barnes provided chocolate candies.
Lamar-Delta RTSEA
On Jan. 27, 2020, the Lamar-Delta Retired Teachers and School Employees Association held its monthly meeting in the Paris Junior College ballroom. Prior to lunch, the attendees were entertained by some of the members of the Prairiland Beta Club. The students sang several songs as a group and performed some solo and small group performances. The award winning Beta Club is sponsored by Shawonna Rhoades. They were presented appreciation treats by Anna Beth Allen.
The meeting was then opened by a greeting from President Mary Snell and the invocation was given by David Ballard. All veterans were asked to stand and lead the group in the pledges to the U.S. and Texas flags. President Snell recognized members that were recovering from illness or loss of family members.
The new slate of officers for 2020-2022 were approved. They are as follows: President, Sabrina Rosson; president elect, Gary McCain; first vice president, Pam Fry; second vice president, Tammie Bates; secretary, Vickie George; treasurer, Gerrie Bankhead; parliamentarian, Ann Norment; and immediate past president, Mary Snell. The nominations committee was made up of Sheila Daughtrey, chair, Sandy Lassiter and Barbara Eatherly.
Snell urges all members to turn in their volunteer hours by Feb.12 to Mary Lindsay. Also, she announced the Wadley scans will be available soon. Sheila Key will speak for a few minutes at the February meeting with more details and dates. Rosson is the chair of this activity.
If any members have children’s books in good shape to donate, they are asked to call Paula McVay, chair of the book project.
The TRTA state convention is April 6-8 in Corpus Christi. The slate of delegates will be voted on in the February meeting
The next meeting will be Feb. 24, and will feature Dr. Mark J. Rudin, president of Texas A&M-Commerce.
Hostesses for January were Shelley McDowell, Carolyn Patterson and Diane Stegall. They also sponsored the door prizes won by Carol Rooks, Marilyn Bolton and David Ballard. The meeting ended with the singing of God Bless America led by Carol Rooks and played by McCain.
Circle of Light/
Presbyterian Women
Members of the Circle of Light gathered twice recently to study Lessons Four and Five from the book “Love Carved in Stone,” a fresh look at the Ten Commandments.
Members met at the home of Pamela Brown where moderator Cindy Walker welcomed those present by reading a prayer by Robert Louis Stevenson titled “A Christmas Prayer.” After refreshments, reports on recent events at Central Presbyterian Church were reviewed as well as concerns for members of the congregation.
Jimmie Kruntorad presented the lesson, “Words of Love: Honor the Lifegivers.”
At a second meeting at the home of Caroleen Thornton, Walker welcomed members before reading a devotional based on Romans 8:38-39 as the Least Coin and Circle offerings were collected.
Following a time of coffee and fellowship, Sally Cecil gave Lesson Five, “Words of Love: Don’t Kill Each Other.” Joining Cecil in the discussion were Flo Plummer, Linda Lair, Jimmie Kruntorad and Martha Hickman. Homer Thornton was audio navigator for the meeting.
After each lesson members read the closing prayer, written by the author, before joining hands to repeat the Mizpah.
The next study session will be at the home of Linda Lair with Martha Hickman presenting a lesson, “Words of Love: Hold Your Marriage Sacred.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.