Funeral services for Georgia Waters Dorrough, 92, of Clarksville, will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Beaty Funeral Home, in Mineola, with Pastor Don Shovan officiating. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery.
She passed away on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. at Focused Care of Clarksville.
She was born on April 10, 1927, in Wood County, Texas, to George and Mary Smith Waters. She graduated from Clarksville High School in 1944 and from the University of North Texas in 1948. She earned her Master’s of Education in 1950 from Texas A&M at Commerce.
She was a member of McKenzie Memorial United Methodist Church, in Clarksville. She was a retired nutritionist and worked many years as a home economics teacher at Clarksville High School.
She was married to Lester Scott, of Clarksville, from 1952 until his death in 1982. In 1986 she married Rudy Dorrough, who preceded her in death in 2011.
Special thanks are extended to dear friends Annette and Tommy Welch, for their care and support and to Dr. Deepak Muthappa, CIMA Hospice and the staff of Focused Care in Clarksville.
