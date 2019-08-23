Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 1400 block of East Houston Street at 9:53 p.m. Thursday and arrested the driver, 60-year-old Deborah Lynn Jackson of Detroit, who was found to have outstanding traffic warrants.
While at the jail, Jackson was found to be in possession of over 2 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Jackson was charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance.
She was later taken to the Lamar County Jail. The jail’s online records did not list her among the inmates this morning.
Police find suspected meth on passenger in DWI arrest
Paris police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 1400 block of Bonham Street at 10:59 p.m. Thursday and the driver was later arrested for driving while intoxicated.
The passenger, Ramecia Dasjon Mayfield, 30, of Paris, was found to have outstanding traffic warrants. During the booking process, Mayfield was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine. She was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility.
She was awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail this morning.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 126 calls for service and arrested five people Wednesday.
