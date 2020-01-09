Mrs. Iszita Lu Anderson Henry, 78, transitioned at Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at North Star Missionary Baptist Church in Tyler, Texas. Pastor Ralph Caraway will serve as eulogist and Dr. J. R. Mosley, officiant and pastor. Viewing will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to funeral time.
Mrs. Iszita Lu Anderson Henry was born to the parentage, of Isaac Anderson and Willie Sue Smith Anderson on Dec. 30, 1941, in Paris, Texas.
Iszita graduated from McFarland High School in Mineola, Texas and continued her education at Prairie View A&M University in Prairie View, Texas and Jarvis Christian College in Hawkins, Texas. She was employed with Hawkins Independent School District until she retired.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her son, Michael James Henry; her stepfather, Plecer Eugene Stewart; brothers, Harry Eugene Stewart Sr. (Angela) and Artis Eugene Stewart; sisters, Joan Smith, Charlotte Jackson (Cedrick) and Kimberley Kay Stewart; and numerous nephews, nieces, extended family members and friends.
