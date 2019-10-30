Linda Jane LaForge, 69, of Paris, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Carrus Hospital in Sherman.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Robert Myre officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Linda, the daughter of Woody Watson Sr. and Jimmie Harvell Watson, was born on Jan. 18, 1950, in McKinney.
She was a member of the United Pentecostal Church.
On Aug. 11, 1967, she married Larry LaForge, building 51 years of family and memories before his death on June 5, 2018. She was also preceded in death by her father, Woody Watson Sr.
Survivors include three children, Michelle LaForge and Chris Clements, Duane LaForge and wife, Laurie and Marce Rae LaForge, all of Paris; her mother, Jimmie Watson, of Paris; grandchildren, Landon LaForge and wife, Lydia, Lindsey North and husband, Billy, Baleigh LaForge, Caleigh LaForge and Jaydon Dudley; great-grandchildren, Adalynn LaForge, Lincoln North and Keegan LaForge; a sister, Jo Ingram, of Paris; and a brother, Woody Watson Jr., of Paris; along with a number of nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be, Greg Ingram, Landon LaForge, Billy North, Chris Clements, Bo Watson, Aubrey Porter and Tanner Ingram.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
