T0DAY
Rivercrest ISD: 6 p.m., Rivercrest Junior High, 4100 US Highway 271, Bogata.
Cooper City Council: 5 p.m., Cooper City Hall, 91 N. Side Square, Cooper.
Detroit City Council: 6:30 p.m., 190 E. Garner St., Detroit.
Prairiland ISD: 6:30 p.m., PISD administration building, 466 FR 196, Pattonville.
WEDNESDAY
Honey Grove ISD: 6 p.m., 1206 N. 17th St., Honey Grove.
NOV. 18
Paris ISD: 5:30 p.m., 1920 Clarksville St.
Reno Economic Development Committee: 6 p.m., 160 Blackburn St., Reno.
NOV. 19
Lamar County Commissioners Court: 9 a.m., 119 N. Main St.
Clarksville City Council: 6 p.m., 800 W. Main St., Clarksville.
NOV. 21
Blossom City Council: 5:30 p.m., 1240 W. Front St., Blossom.
Send listings for The People’s Agenda to The Paris News, P.O. Box 1078, Paris, TX 75461; email information to editor@theparisnews.com; or fax to 903-785-1263.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.