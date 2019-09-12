Good morning, Red River Valley!
The little chance for rain forecast for this evening and into Friday has all but dried up, although an expected front from the Texas Panhandle and western Oklahoma will pass through the area tonight and will shave a degree or two off the mercury.
Today will be mostly sunny with a high of around 92. Winds will be from the south 5 to 15 mph into the evening as the overnight low dips to 71 under partly cloudy skies.
Friday is shaping up to see a high of 94 under sunny skies, with a heat index value of about 99.
With nothing but sunny skies in the forecast, there's no reason not to kick off the rest of the work week with a wonderful Thursday!
