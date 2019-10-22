Beautiful morning, Red River Valley!
With surface high pressure in place today, we can expect a sunny Tuesday with a high near 71. Winds will initially be from the west northwest at around 5 mph, but will shift this afternoon to the south. Tonight will be clear with a low around 48.
Wednesday will be similar, but much more windy as a low pressure system looks to move into the area from the Rockies. Expect a sunny, 75-degree day with south winds 5 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 25.
That cold front will make its move into the region Thursday, and that's when we'll see the greatest chances for showers and thunderstorms again.
Don't forget that tonight is the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce banquet - 5:30 p.m. at Love Civic Center. See you there!
