Paris police met with a school resource officer and a 15-year-old boy at 2:51 p.m. Monday after receiving reports that another 15-year-old boy had shot at the complainant Sunday.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 91 calls for service and arrested 14 people Monday.
