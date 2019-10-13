The Red River County Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at the Red River County Chamber of Commerce meeting room. The speaker is to be Marvin Gorley, of Paris, who will speak on gathering history about county post offices.
He will base his presentation on the knowledge he gained writing “Postmarked Paris, Texas” which is now out of print.
Gorley has spent many years in gathering information and writing articles relating to area history, many of which were published in The Paris News.
All interested persons are encouraged to attend.
