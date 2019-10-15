TODAY
Lamar County Democrats: 5:30 p.m., That Guy’s Coffee, 117 Clarksville St.
Dragon’s Drama & the Children’s Room: 4 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday through Oct. 22 at Paris Public Library, 326 S. Main St. Theater-focused classes include dancing, creating characters, basic face painting, theater games, working with PJC’s theater instructor and students, making new friends.
Valley of the Caddo Archeological Society: 6:30 p.m., Valley of the Caddo Museum, 1115 Bonham St. speaker, Lee Green on pottery, bring examples to identify.
WEDNESDAY
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 9:30 a.m., Cards; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints; 1 p.m., Crochet; 1 p.m., Mexican Train; 2 p.m., Skip-Bo.
THURSDAY
Holy Cross Episcopal Church October Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., King Ranch Chicken, $10 includes homemade pie and a drink, take out orders available,call 903-784-2206, 331 1st St. SE, east of Bywaters Park.
Rotary Club of Paris United: Noon, PJC Ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St., speaker, Jim Ayers, Gold Star Military families.
PrimeTime: Team Play 42; 11 a.m., T&T; 11:45 a.m. Food & Fellowship, 1 p.m.,Games; 5 p.m., Happy Age.
FRIDAY
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 10 a.m., Scrabble; 11 a.m., Water Joints.
SATURDAY
Fish Fry: 4:30 to 7 p.m., Roan Oak Masonic Lodge, Garretts Bluff, donations only, everyone welcome.
Roxton Pancake Breakfast, 5k and 19K Run, and Kids’ Monster Dash: 7 to 10:30 a.m., Roxton Community Center, downtown, sponsored by Roxton Friends of Chaparra; Rails to Trails, call 408-594-5466 or roxtonrailstrails.com.
Annual Roxton Saturday Night Fall Festival: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., downtown Roxton, vendors, kids’ activities, contests, costume parade, entertainment, live music, cash drawings, sponsored by City of Roxton Community Development, call 903-346-2939.
Lamar County Texas A&M Club Annual Hullabaloo: Call 903-517-6153 for details.
Taylortown Volunteer Fire Department Fundraiser: Stew and chili supper, 5 to 8 p.m., Taylortown Fire Station, 10187 FR 1498, entertainment by Bois D’Arc Bottom Band, adults $7, children 3 to 10 $4, children under 3 free.
Mannequin Night: 5:15 to 9 p.m., downtown Paris, food, music, late shopping and live mannequins in store windows,; walking historic tour of downtown includes ride in the downtown trolley. Call 903-249-2114 or email drjsawtrey@yahoo.com.
MONDAY
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints; 1 p.m., Sewing; 2 p.m., Hearing Help.
OCT. 22
Kiwanis Club of Paris: Noon, Paris Junior College ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. Steve Tucker will talk about FFA Parliamentary procedure.
Dragon’s Drama & the Children’s Room: 4 to 5 p.m. at Paris Public Library, 326 S. Main St. Theater-focused classes include dancing, creating characters, basic face painting, theater games, working with PJC’s theater instructor and students, making new friends.
Rural Health care Symposium: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Paris Regional Medical Center, 865 Deshong Drive, for individuals and organizations to learn and network about topics and issues impacting rural healthcare, visit trha.com for details and to register.
PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42; 10 a.m., Line Dance; 11 a.m., T&T; 1 p.m., Games; 2 p.m., Mah Jong; 5 p.m., Happy Age.
OCT. 24
Holy Cross Episcopal Church October Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Seafood Gumbo, $10 includes homemade pie and a drink, take out orders available,call 903-784-2206, 331 1st St. SE, east of Bywaters Park.
Rotary Club of Paris United: Noon, PJC Ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St., speaker, Dee Jacskon, Working of the IRS.
Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Federal Community Bank, 640 Clarksville St., call 903-784-0881 for information or to make an appointment
OCT. 26
Red River Valley Amateur Radio Club: 10 a.m., Paris Municipal Court Room, 2910 Clarksville St.
Pumpkin Exhibit Deadline: For 4 to 15 year olds, bring decorated pumpkin (not carved) to Paris Public Library, 326 S. Main St., and pick up one free book from the book-cart. Pickup pumpkins, if desired by Nov. 4. No entry fee for participating.
Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bywaters Park, 300 S. Main St, hosted by Rotary Club of Paris United, call 903-784-7832 for information or to make an appointment.
Chicota Community Center Fundraiser: 5 to 7 p.m., 138 CR 35860, Arthur City, with Don Farmer of Don’s Catfish Dock, frying up catfish for the community, $10 per person, $5 for kids 8 and under, includes catfish, fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw and dessert; live auction begins at 6 p.m., visit chicotacommunitycenter on Facebook.
OCT. 29
Kiwanis Club of Paris: Noon, Paris Junior College ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. Club auction.
