Gearldene Fay Grimes Harendt was born on Nov. 6, 1933, to Clarence and Viola Grimes in Minter, Lamar County, Texas.
She passed away on April 19, 2020, in Paris, Texas. She attended Minter School, graduating from the 8th grade.
She married Wiley Hugh King on March 12, 1949, and bore five children, Bobbie Ruth, David Neal, Cathy Elouise, Daniel Keith and Hugh Michael. She later married Robert Lee “Bob” Harendt on July 13, 1963, and bore another son, Carl Thomas. She also gained three more children from her second marriage, Robert Lee Jr., Mary Lowwana and Sharon Sue. During this second marriage, she kept over 80 children through the Lamar County Foster Care agency for 15 years, beginning when her youngest son was in grade school. She was a full-time mother for about 50 years.
She loved to garden, growing a variety of vegetables. She also loved to cook and crochet. She was gifted at hospitality and her positive attitude was also a gift as she never spoke unkindly about anyone. She never complained and was a wonderful role model for her children and grandchildren, who treasure the time they had with Granny. She was seen as the family Matriarch following in her mother’s footsteps. She enjoyed a hobby of bowling for many years. A highlight of her life was weekly game nights with her family and friends. She enjoyed good health and was able to live in her own home until her death. She would often say “I am abundantly blessed!” The foundation of her life was her relationship to her Lord and her love for the Bible. She would often say “I love the Word!” She was a faithful member of Gospel Lighthouse in Powderly. Later in life, her adventurous spirit came out and she took a road trip by herself to visit family in Texas, Kansas, North Carolina and West Virginia. She had never driven outside of Texas before that.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four siblings, William Grimes, Eunice Jarrell, Glynn Grimes, and Marie Kelley; her first husband, Wiley Hugh King; her second husband, Robert Lee Harendt; her first born daughter, Bobbie Ruth King; daughter-in-law Sharon Louise King; five grandchildren, Frederick Harold King, Isaac Paul Cleere, Dorothy Kay Marr, Shannon Lee Isaiah Bigler, and Missy Dawn Harendt Rios; two great-grandchildren, Kenneth Weldon Trase “Red” Ellis and Joshua Michael Unger; and one great-great-grandchild, Kyleigh Raye Ellis.
She is survived by her sister, Juanita Earlene McKee and her children, Bobby Harendt (Susie), Lowwana Harendt Bigler (Owen), David King, Cathy King Cleere (Jack), Sharon Harendt Coplin (Rick), Danny King (Janet), Michael King (Carol) and Carl Harendt (Shalynn); 20 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews, a multitude of other family and dear friends.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.