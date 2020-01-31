Willis Edwards, 67, of Paris, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020; Maxey Funeral Home.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Community Calendar
Events
-
Feb 1
-
Feb 1
-
Feb 3
-
Feb 3
-
Feb 4
-
Feb 4
-
Feb 6
Most Popular
Articles
- RRV Athlete of the Week
- POLICE BRIEFS: Police arrest Paris man on drug warrants
- Paris musician Cas Haley wins Lincoln commercial contest
- One dead following wreck Tuesday afternoon
- Man dead, Paris Police officers on leave after shooting
- POLICE BRIEFS: Woman arrested on US Marshal warrant
- Authorities ID man who died after officer-involved shooting Thursday
- Paris Economic Development Corp. fires executive director
- Constance ‘Joan’ Shelton Robinson
- Lamar County Grand jury hands down January indictments
Images
Videos
Commented
- Tigers vs. Tigers evenly matched, but Clemson to win (1)
- Ribbon Cutting | Bee Sweet (1)
- Authorities ID man who died after officer-involved shooting Thursday (1)
- Election 2020 Trump (1)
- LETTER: Exiting Paris Towne Center still dangerous to do (1)
- THE PAPER RADIO: The curse of living in interesting times (1)
Click here to sign up!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Today's Obituaries
Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Sign up here!
Online Poll
Would you agree to lower threshold to get Texas Senate bills to floor?
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick recently said the Texas Senate may further lower the threshold required to bring bills to the floor if Republicans lose one or two seats in November. The change would lower the threshold to a simple majority from the current three-fifths majority to get legislation on the floor. "If we are still the majority but the minority has power to overrule us," Patrick said, "we cannot let that stand." Would you agree with lowering the threshold?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.