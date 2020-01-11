Texas Department of Transportation officials recently announced that two public meetings to discuss plans and gather public input on the Highway 82 East project in Lamar, Red River and Bowie counties are scheduled in January and February.
The first meeting is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Glen Townes Memorial Fine Arts Center and Gymnasium, 601 1st St. NW, in Detroit. The second meeting is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Avery ISD Cafeteria, 50 San Antonio Drive, in Avery.
The meetings will present proposed improvements to Highway 82 from West Division Street in Blossom to State Highway 37 in Clarksville, and from Business Highway 82-J in Clarksville to CR 3310 in Bowie County. Maps of the project areas and information on proposed improvements will be available for review and comment. Comments must be received on or before Feb. 28, 2020, to be included in the official meeting record.
The purpose of these planned improvements is to improve safety, mobility and regional connectivity; manage congestion and address/correct roadway deficiencies, officials said. The Blossom-to-Clarksville portion of this project will affect 22 miles of Highway 82, while the Clarksville-to-Bowie County portion will affect 17 miles of Highway 82.
Planned improvements include widening Highway 82 to a four-lane divided roadway in rural areas, and a five-lane section in urban and suburban areas. Ramps, bridges, interchanges and the Northeast Texas Trail would be reconstructed as necessary. Roadway changes and improvements will be constructed in phases as the project progresses, TxDOT officials said.
TxDOT will make every reasonable effort to accommodate the needs of those who attend, including interpreters and/or disability assistance. Advance notice is requested so that necessary arrangements can be made. Those with special needs should contact TxDOT at least five working days prior to the meeting they plan to attend.
Questions about the project and accommodation requests can be made by calling the TxDOT Paris Area Office at 903-784-1357. For information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or 903-737-9213.
