The North Texas Food Bank, at the request of Delta Hope House, will swing by Cooper on Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to noon, to help families struggling during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Delta Hope House is located at 440 3rd St. SW. Vehicles can turn right off of Houston Street. Distribution will be on a first-come, first-serve basis and on a low-touch distribution model.
