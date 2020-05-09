Cooper City Logo

City of Cooper

 City of Cooper

The North Texas Food Bank, at the request of Delta Hope House, will swing by Cooper on Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to noon, to help families struggling during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Delta Hope House is located at 440 3rd St. SW. Vehicles can turn right off of Houston Street. Distribution will be on a first-come, first-serve basis and on a low-touch distribution model.

Kim Cox is the city editor for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6965 or at kim.cox@theparisnews.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.