Detroit ISD food drop-off locations for breakfast and lunch will be every Monday and Thursday.
On Monday, each child will receive a sack with three breakfast meals and three lunch meals. On the Thursday drop off, each child will receive a sack with two breakfast meals and two lunches.
"We have worked very hard to choose locations that we feel will best serve the most of our students," the district stated in a Facebook post.
"Today is the day of the first of two food drops for this week. Please be at one of the locations below at the designated time. We will not stay past this time due to other stops," Detroit ISD Superintendent Kathie Thompson said. "The elementary cafeteria is open during this time and you can always pick up food there till noon."
Meals are available to all children 0-18 years of age. They do not have to be Detroit ISD students or community members. The district can serve any children that show up at a location.
For information about meals, email eagleshelpeagles@detroiteagles.net.
Food available Monday and Thursday at these locations:
Elementary Cafeteria Back Door: 10 a.m. to noon
Southside Apartment: 10:05 to 10:20 a.m.
Fulbright Church of Christ: 10:30 to 10:45 a.m.
Bagwell Church: 10:20 to 10:45 a.m.
Dimple- New Haven Baptist Church: 11 to 11:20 a.m.
Northside Apartments: 10:05 to 10:20 a.m.
Greentops: 10:25 to 10:50 a.m.
Middle School Parking: 10:55 to 11:15 a.m.
Leesville Baptist Church: 10:30 to 11 a.m.
