Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
8:15 to 8:28 a.m., 3563 NE Loop 286.
6:26 to 7:58 p.m., 1143 W. Cherry St.
First Responder-Paris
7:51 to 8:02 a.m., 215 19th
St. SW.
8:38 to 8:53 a.m., 1005 Lamar Ave.
11:25 to 11:46 a.m., 3210 E. Houston St.
2:07 to 2:39 p.m., 2220 W. Sherman St.
4:42 to 5:07 p.m., 815 Medlaist Drive.
1:08 to 1:35 a.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
12:03 to 1 a.m., 1668 CR 32200.
Public Service
5:11 to 5:25 a.m., 29 4th St. NW.
Staff Reports
