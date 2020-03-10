Fire and rescue

Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke

8:15 to 8:28 a.m., 3563 NE Loop 286.

6:26 to 7:58 p.m., 1143 W. Cherry St.

First Responder-Paris

7:51 to 8:02 a.m., 215 19th

St. SW.

8:38 to 8:53 a.m., 1005 Lamar Ave.

11:25 to 11:46 a.m., 3210 E. Houston St.

2:07 to 2:39 p.m., 2220 W. Sherman St.

4:42 to 5:07 p.m., 815 Medlaist Drive.

1:08 to 1:35 a.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.

Vehicle Crash with Injury

12:03 to 1 a.m., 1668 CR 32200.

Public Service

5:11 to 5:25 a.m., 29 4th St. NW.

