Larry Dale Wicks, 69, of Paris, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Utah Valley Hospital in Provo, Utah.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services for 10 a.m. on Monday, June 29 at Stones Chapel Cemetery, in Red River County.
Larry, the son of James Lawrence Wicks and Betty Jane Johnson Wicks, was born on June 18, 1951, in Clarksville.
Larry worked in construction as a welder.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Beverly Boling Wicks; mother, Betty Jane Pitts, of Paris, Texas; daughters, Crystal Kaio, of Provo, Utah, Larissa Dean, of Louisiana and Ray Collier, of Abilene, Texas; his brothers, Terry Wicks, of Garland, Texas, Garry Wicks, of Paris, Texas, Jackie Wicks, of Mountain Home, Texas; and sister, Jeanie Wicks Taylor, of Ft Worth, Texas; and 17 grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his father, Lawrence James Wicks; and son, Shane Wicks.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.