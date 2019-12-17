TODAY
North Lamar High School: 6 p.m., NLHS Band Christmas concert, auditorium.
WEDNESDAY
North Lamar High School: TSTA Silent auction for scholarships, library, open to the public.
Everett Elementary School: 1 p.m., third-grade Christmas program, gym.
THURSDAY
Chisum ISD: Early dismissal, 1 p.m. Sixth-and seven-grade band lockin 4 p.m.
NLISD: 1 to 1:30 p.,m., Early release.
FRIDAY
Chisum ISD: Staff Development/Student Holiday.
Bailey Intermediate School: 8 a.m., Christmas class parties. JUMP showcase.
Parker Elementary School: 8:30 a.m., Christmas program, gym.
NLISD: 1 to 1:30 p.m., Early release.
DEC. 23
Chisum ISD: Christmas holiday through Jan. 3.
NLISD: Christmas holiday through Jan. 3.
