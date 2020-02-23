Amoret Alvarez has joined The Paris News as an advertising representative, department director Clay Carsner has announced.
Alvarez is a resident of Deport, where she lives with her husband and fellow Rivercrest graduate Brandon Alvarez and their 1-year-old daughter, Adalina.
A certified nursing assistant and patient care technician by trade, Alavarez is reentering the workforce after taking some time away as a new mother. She received her CNA and PCT from Northeast Texas Community College in 2016, and then transferred to Paris Junior College. After a year of schooling, she and Brandon welcomed Adalina.
“I plan on going back to get my nursing degree,” she said.
Amoret Alvarez joined The Paris News after Carsner reached out to her about the open advertising representative spot. Working in sales is new territory, she said, but she’s not afraid to tackle the challenge.
“I just always enjoyed taking care of people, and that’s why I want to pursue my nursing career. This is definitely different, but I told Clay I was open to new opportunities,” she said.
“I look forward to Amoret being a part of The Paris News Advertising Sales Department,” Carsner said. “She brings great energy and enthusiasm to the department that will also be a great asset to the local business community to help them with all of their advertising needs.”
Amoret Alvarez may be contacted at The Paris News at 903-785-8744 or amoret.alvarez@theparisnews.com.
