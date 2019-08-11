City officials remain tight-lipped about a closed session agenda item regarding Paris City Manager John Godwin for Monday night’s City Council meeting.
The council meets at 5:30 p.m. in regular session in Council Chambers at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
Monday night’s agenda item includes “consultation with an attorney” regarding both a Paris Regional Medical Center tax abatement and the city manager. The city manager also is the subject of a discussion on personnel matters to “deliberate the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline or dismissal of a public official to wit: city manager.”
Godwin answered, “I remain a little confused” in answer to an email about the upcoming closed session, and whether the agenda item meant a continuation of his evaluation.
Paris Mayor Steve Clifford declined comment when asked about the agenda item.
After a July 8 meeting, during which the council met almost two and a half hours evaluating the city manager, Clifford said the council was doing a follow-up on an earlier evaluation during which steps to improve code enforcement were discussed.
“This was a follow-up discussion we planned during our annual evaluation of the city manager three months ago,” Clifford said then.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.