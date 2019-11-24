SUNDAY
North Lamar Theatre Department: “Matilda, The Musical;” 2:30 p.m., Reserved tickets, $20, general admission, $15, call 903-737-2003/x1030 or email chead@northlamar.net.
DEC. 2
Fourth Quarter Country Dinner Theatre: 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 780 20th St. NE. Call 903-785-5616 for tickets. Nashville recording artist Chris Golden, meal catered by Hole in the Wall.
DEC. 5
Paris High School Theatre Department: “The Addams Family: The Musical,” 7 p.m.,Wegar Auditorium, PJHC, 2400 Jefferson Road.
