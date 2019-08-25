Paris City Council is expected to instruct staff to begin a search for a firm to assist in finding the next city manager, continue a public hearing on a controversial zoning change on Bonham Street and possibly adopt a change order for work on Church Street when it meets Monday.
Councilors also are to set public hearings on the 2019-20 proposed budget and tax rate during the 5:30 p.m. meeting in Council Chambers at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
With regard to a city manager search, Interim City Manager Gene Anderson plans to ask the council to authorize staff to prepare and publish a request for proposals for executive search and selection services.
For the past two regular meetings, the council has continued the public hearing on a zoning request by Planning & Zoning commissioner James O’Bryan from single family to a neighborhood service district on properties located at 3150 Bonham St. and 10 20th St. NE. Because of a certified petition against the change, at least six council members must approve the request, and Councilor Bill Trenado has been unable to attend meetings due to sickness.
The council also is to conduct a public hearing for a zoning change from a two-family dwelling district to a four-family dwelling district at 659 20th St. NE.
Councilors are to consider appointments to vacancies on the Building & Standards Commission, the Main Street Board and the Traffic Commission.
