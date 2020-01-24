Roger Wayde Armstrong, 62, of Powderly, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Chicota Baptist Church, with the Rev. Rocky Burrow officiating and Reavis Wortham serving as eulogist. Burial will follow in Forest Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Roger, the son of Cloyce Roger Armstrong and Billie Ruth Vanderburg Armstrong, was born on Nov. 28, 1957, in Paris.
He loved the Chicota School and attended there through the 11th grade. Following consolidation, he graduated from North Lamar High School and attended Paris Junior College.
Roger worked two years at Merico followed by 20 years at Babcock and Wilcox until the plant closed. He then worked a short time at Ratheon before beginning a career at Kimberly Clark that spanned 22 years before his retirement.
He was of the Baptist faith.
His greatest joy and love was his family. Roger was an avid outdoorsman. He began hunting at an early age when he received his Daisy BB Gun. He loved his Golden Retrievers, Hot Shot and Sadie, and his birddog, Maxie.
Survivors include his wife, of 36 years, Paula Renee Armstrong; son and girlfriend, Hunter Wayde Armstrong and Callie Adams, of Paris; daughter and boyfriend, Kaitlan Nicole Armstrong and Lance Conrad, of Powderly; his mother, Billie Ruth Armstrong, of Paris; sister, Susan Jane Armstrong, of Paris; brother, Stacy Kyle Armstrong and wife, Danette and their daughter, Heather Armstrong, of Paris; his mother-in-law, Mary Ann McCool, of Paris; brother-in-law, Paul McCool and wife, Sharon of Ft. Worth; uncles, Neal Vanderburg and wife, Jane, of Phoenix, Arizona, Merrell Vanderburg and wife, Charlotte, of Powderly and Jerrell Vanderburg and wife, Linda, of Sherman; aunt, Loretha Vanderburg, of Reno; along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Cloyce Armstrong; grandparents, Joe and Esther Armstrong and Dewey and Dessie Vanderburg; his father-in-law, Joe McCool; uncles, Wayne Vanderburg, Jimmy Vanderburg, Larry Vanderburg, Robert Vanderburg and Sonny Wortham; and aunts, Geraldine Vanderburg Loman and Veda Joe Armstrong Wortham.
Casket bearers will be, Tim Pursifull, Tom Pursifull, Dwayne Nunnelley, Carl Johnson, Jesse Torres, Billy Cook, Jeff Jones and Ralph Hoffman.
