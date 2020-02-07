FEB. 5 to FEB. 7
Paris Police Department
Chadwich Dehayes Smith Jr., 24: Resisting arrest/search/transport, theft of property, $100 to $750.
Matthew Darrin Clark, 31: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence, resisting arrest/search/transport.
Cody Wayne Roberts, 26: Motion to adjudicate guilt/deadly conduct with a deadly weapon.
Julie Ann Risinger, 51: Violation of parole.
Jennifer Marie Tidwell, 30: Theft of property, less than $100 with previous conviction, capias pro fine/no driver’s license (when unlicensed).
Jarul Henry Nichoulous Brown, 27: Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams.
Russell Guy Holland, 27: Theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, possession of a controlled substrance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Jamie Lee Womack, 22: Theft of property, less than $2,500 with two ro more previous conviction (two counts).
Daniel Caleb Maddox, 42: Motion to adjuducate guilt/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
David Ray Darby, 41: Aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Christian Gage Payton, 26: Assault (Class C).
Reno Police Department
John Michael Daniels, 34: Possession of drug paraphernalia, capias pro fine/driving while license invalid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.